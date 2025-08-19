Telangana CM seeks Telugu parties’ unity behind VP nominee Sudershan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to all political parties in the two Telugu-speaking states to unite irrespective of political ideology, and elect former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as the vice-president of India.

On Tuesday, Sudershan Reddy was declared as the Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election scheduled on September 9.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 19, he appealed to All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief and Andhra deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

(YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as members of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, to support Sudershan Reddy.

He recalled how TDP founder, NT Rama Rao (NTR), supported fellow Telugu, PV Narasimha Rao’s prime ministerial candidature in 1991.

“Despite being the principal Opposition party in the Undivided Andhra Assembly, NTR stood with Rao, because he wanted a Telugu person to become the prime minister of India,” the chief minister said.

Narasimha Rao had won the Nandyal Lok Sabha by-election with a majority of over 5 lakhs votes.

On Sudarshan Reddy, who started his law journey as an advocate in Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1971, the Telangana CM said the former Supreme Court judge’s expertise will benefit the country.

The BJP parliamentary board has nominated serving Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for vice-president.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former vice-president, made news after a decision to resign from the post citing health issues. However, political murmurs indicate differences between the Jatt leader and the saffron party, leading to his early exit.