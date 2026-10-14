Telangana CM threatens to suspend officials over power outages

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, October 14, threatened to suspend Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Navin Mittal and Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG GENCO) Chairman and Managing Director Dr S Harish over frequent power outages.

He questioned why power generation was not being carried out at full capacity in Yadadri power plant despite coal linkage from Naini and Mahanadi coal blocks, local reports stated.

He warned officials acting negligently will face strict action and ordered that the reasons for power cuts be reported to him immediately.

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The CM was holding a meeting on El Nino, power outages and other issues on Wednesday.

Reddy ordered to prepare detailed plans for maintaining drinking water supply and suggested using treated water from sewage treatment plants (STP) for the construction sector.

He said necessary arrangements should be made to prevent shortage of fodder in the wake of El Nino. He asked Group 1 and Group 2 officials to create awareness among people about effects of El Nino and the measures to be taken against it.