Telangana CM unveils Rs 110 cr ghat road project in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced the launch of a major development project, calling Kurumurthy the “poor man’s Tirupati” during a visit to the Sri Kurumurthy Swamy temple in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday, November 10. He highlighted the region’s infrastructure needs, unveiling plans for a Rs 110 crore ghat road corridor to improve accessibility.

Addressing Mahabubnagar’s longstanding neglect of irrigation projects, Revanth Reddy remarked, “If you look at irrigation projects nationwide, you’ll find labourers from Palamuru. Yet, many local projects remain incomplete due to past administrative oversight.” He pledged to complete the Makthal, Narayanpet, and Kodangal irrigation projects and warned that any attempts to obstruct these initiatives would face public backlash.

Reflecting on the political support Mahabubnagar has historically provided, Revanth Reddy noted that K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was twice elected chief minister with strong support from the district. He also credited Mahabubnagar for its significant backing of the Congress party, which contributed 12 MLAs, two MPs, and a chief minister.

Committing to regional development, Revanth Reddy pledged to ensure BT roads in every village and improve local education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for the underserved communities in the area.

During the visit, CM Revanth Reddy was accompanied by ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Damodara Raja Narasimha. He also attributed his rise to leadership to the blessings of Lord Kurumurthy.