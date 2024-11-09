‘Mei Adani se paise le raha hun…’: Revanth on Adani’s Telangana investments

Hyderabad: During a media interaction in Maharashtra on Saturday, November 9, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy responded witty when asked about Adani Group’s alleged business association in Telangana.

“Acha sawaal poocha hai aapne. Har jagah mein Modiji Adaniji ko paise de rahe hai. Mein Adaniji se paise le raha hoon (You’ve asked a good question. Everywhere, Modiji is giving money to Adani, while I’m taking money from Adani),” said Telangana CM Revanth, drawing laughter from the panel and crowd.

“PM Modi contemplated to introduce ‘black laws ‘ to benefit Adani and Ambani,” Revanth added.

He was joined by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku.

CM Revanth is currently in Maharashtra campaigning for Congress candidates. The Congress party named and his deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka as star campaigners for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections respectively.

The Telangana chief minister will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

In October this year, Gautam Adani donated Rs 100 crore to Telangana’s proposed Young India Skill University and promised to support the state’s future projects. On August 1 during the state Assembly, CM Reddy announced that Adani Logistics will be one of the industry partners for the Young India Skills University.

The state government faced criticism after the meeting, as the Opposition, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), pointed out the party’s hypocrisy.

BRS alleged that on one hand senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expresses dismay and frustration on the Modi government’s close association with the Adani Group, but chooses to stay mum on Congress-run Telangana government’s friendship with the billionaire Gautam Adani.