Adani Group donates Rs 100 cr to Young India Skill University in Telangana

Hyderabad: Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani donated Rs 100 crores to Telangana’s proposed Young India Skill University, during his meeting with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, October 18.

According to a social media post by the Telangana chief minister’s office, Gautam Adani also promised continued support for projects initiated by the Telangana government.

Privileged to contribute to the transformative vision and inspiring leadership of @TelanganaCMO Revanth Reddy with the Young India Skills University initiative,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

“Together, we are not just shaping the future of our youth – we are unlocking the boundless potential for a brighter, more prosperous India. Here’s to creating a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani, Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were also present.

Reddy announced in the state Assembly on August 1 that Adani Logistics will be one of the industry partners for the Young India Skills University.

Young India Skill University in Telangana

The Assembly passed the Young India Skill University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, to establish a university that will equip students with skills to meet the industry demand.

It was announced that the School of E-commerce and Logistics will be established in partnership with Adani Logistics and O9 Solutions. The partner companies will design the curricula, train students in their respective sectors, and provide jobs.

On October 11, the Young India Skills University announced that it will launch its first set of courses from November 4. The university has initially launched three schools: the School of Logistics and E-Commerce, the School of Healthcare, and the School of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.

The courses will commence on November 4 and will be conducted temporarily at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) and the National Academy of Construction campuses in Hyderabad. The university will train 2,000 youth in the first year. The university board is headed by noted industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Adani, Congress and Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy-led Congress government is on relatively friendlier terms with the Adani Group and the businessman himself, in stark contrast to the party’s national leadership.

While Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command have consistently criticized the Modi government for its alleged crony capitalism linked to Adani, Congress leader Revanth Reddy has been seen engaging with the businessman.

Amid allegations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding stock manipulation and accounting irregularities against Adani, Congress has organized protests demanding accountability and transparency.

As part of the high command’s direction Revanth Reddy too, had joined a national-level protest against the Adani group, during the controversial revelations of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch allegedly having links to the Adani group of companies.

The Adani Group has recently been in the headlines in Telangana due to its partnership with the state’s power supplier, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), to collect electricity bills in the city.

Under this arrangement, 25 percent of the total revenue collected will go to the Adani Group, while 75 percent will be allocated to the state government. Revanth Reddy announced this decision in June of this year, with Hyderabad’s Old City serving as the pilot project.

It is pertinent to note that the Adani Group has significant investments in Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, raising questions about the party’s commitment to its anti-Adani stance.