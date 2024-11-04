Revanth, Bhatti named Congress star campaigners for Maha, Jharkhand polls

Hyderabad: The Congress party has named Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka as star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The Congress high command released the campaign list, according to which Reddy is slated to lead rallies in Maharashtra, while Bhatti is set to campaign in Jharkhand. While the Telangana chief minister will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Also Read Maha polls: EC removes state police chief Rashmi Shukla over alleged bias

Vikramarka will campaign in Jharkhand for candidates from INDIA bloc representing Congress, JMM, RJD, and Left parties. The Telangana chief minister and deputy chief minister are the only Congress star campaigners from Telangana.