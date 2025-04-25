Telangana CM urges PM Modi to ‘divide Pakistan’, merge PoK with India

Hyderabad: Extending full support to the Centre for any action it may initiate against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed Indian lives, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy also urged the Prime Minister to take steps towards merging Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

The chief minister, alongside All India Majlis e Ittehad Ul Muslimmen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, ministers and MLAs, held a candlelight rally from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road to Indira Gandhi’s statue on Friday evening, 25 April, to protest against the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which claimed at least 26 lives.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy recalled that in 1967 and 1971, when Pakistan had resorted to similar attacks, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi responded strongly by helping create Bangladesh.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee described Indira Gandhi as Durga Mata at the time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being a devotee of Durga Mata, should take inspiration from her,” he said.

Revanth Reddy stressed the need for all political parties to unite in the fight against terrorism. He urged the Centre to take the strongest possible action against those attempting to spread terror in the country, and to ensure such incidents do not recur.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the public to stand in solidarity with them.