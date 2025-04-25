Telangana CM urges PM Modi to ‘divide Pakistan’, merge PoK with India

Revanth Reddy, along with Asaduddin Owaisi, Salman Khurshid and others held a candle-light rally on Necklace Road on Friday evening.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th April 2025 9:36 pm IST
The image shows CM Revanth Reddy, Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a candle-light rally held on the Necklace Road against Pahalgam terror attack on April 25, 2025.
CM Revanth Reddy addressing the protest rally on Necklace Road on Friday evening.

Hyderabad: Extending full support to the Centre for any action it may initiate against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed Indian lives, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy also urged the Prime Minister to take steps towards merging Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

The chief minister, alongside All India Majlis e Ittehad Ul Muslimmen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, ministers and MLAs, held a candlelight rally from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road to Indira Gandhi’s statue on Friday evening, 25 April, to protest against the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which claimed at least 26 lives.

MS Creative School

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy recalled that in 1967 and 1971, when Pakistan had resorted to similar attacks, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi responded strongly by helping create Bangladesh.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee described Indira Gandhi as Durga Mata at the time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being a devotee of Durga Mata, should take inspiration from her,” he said.

Also Read
Video: ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans fill air at Hyderabad’s Charminar

Revanth Reddy stressed the need for all political parties to unite in the fight against terrorism. He urged the Centre to take the strongest possible action against those attempting to spread terror in the country, and to ensure such incidents do not recur.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the public to stand in solidarity with them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th April 2025 9:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button