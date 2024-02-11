Telangana: Come to Nalgonda after apology, Venkat Reddy tells KCR

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, "We will sit down and put a pink towel and KCR doll and protest with farmers"

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 11th February 2024 7:33 pm IST
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and KCR

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday, February 11 asked what face was KCR coming to Nalgonda with. He was speaking to reporters at Nalgonda camp office.

He said that KCR’s BRS government did not keep the promises they had made to the people of Nalgonda.

Komatireddy voiced his frustration at KCR, accusing CM Revanth of neglecting the growth of Nalgonda. He expressed doubt over KCR’s legitimacy to speak to the people of Nalgonda and said, “KCR should only come to Nalgonda after he apologises.”

He also accused KCR of misleading the people of Telangana.

