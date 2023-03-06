Telangana Congress to support Harshvardhan Reddy in Council polls

Hyderabad: The Congress on Monday announced its support for Galreddy Harshvardhan Reddy’s candidature in the upcoming biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency.

Nalgonda Congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders, made the announcement at a press conference. Uttam Kumar highlighted Harshvardhan Reddy’s 18 years of “dedicated service” to the teachers’ fraternity. He stated that that the founder of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) has the necessary capacity and experience to represent teachers in the Legislative Council.

In addition to that, Uttam Kumar Reddy also made several assurances to teachers and government staff. “A Congress-led government would restore the old pension schemes by scrapping the CRS for teachers and other government employees,” he said, citing Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh as examples of where the scheme is already being implemented.

The Congress MP also announced that health cards would be issued to teachers of all residential schools and colleges. He promised to streamline promotions and transfers while ensuring that all teachers and government staff are paid their salaries on the 1st of every month. He also pledged that the next Congress government would fill all vacant posts of teachers and address issues like regular PRC and payment of DAs.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government “neglected and humiliated teachers and their associations”. He assured that Harshavardhan Reddy would fight for the rights of all teachers and work towards getting justice for them.