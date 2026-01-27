Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests six from Kerala and Bengaluru

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Tuesday, January 27, said it has arrested six persons–three each from Kerala and Bengaluru, as part of its ongoing investigation into cybercrimes.

The accused include five mule account holders who received commissions and allowed their bank accounts (to be used by the main fraudsters) to receive proceeds of cyber fraud and to transfer money obtained from unsuspecting victims through cybercrimes besides an agent.

The six accused were arrested in connection with three cases registered in Telangana related to “digital arrest” fraud and online trading fraud, committed by the main fraudsters.

By careful preparation, thorough information analysis and synchronized field operations, two dedicated teams apprehended the six persons–three from different places in Kerala and the other three from Bengaluru, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau urged the public to stay vigilant and report anyone asking to use their bank accounts for transferring money under the guise of avoiding tax issues, as such requests may be linked to fraud or illegal activities.