Cyberabad police solves 14 cybercrime cases, nabs 23 in one week

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime unit solved 14 cases and arrested 23 suspects from several states in a special operation from January 16-22.

According to Cyberabad police, there were six cases of trading fraud in which 11 people were arrested. These were followed by three cases of digital arrest in which five accused were held; there were two cases of part time job fraud in which two persons were arrested. The cybercrime unit also arrested one accused in connection with a job fraud.

The Cyberabad police also secured 354 refund orders in 70 cases from the courts, facilitating refunds amounting to Rs 1.06 crore to cybercrime victims.

In one major case, police busted a Rs 2.9 crore online trading and IPO fraud, arresting two persons from Andhra Pradesh for providing bank accounts used to route cheated money.

In another case, police uncovered a digital arrest fraud in which a 74-year-old woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 56.50 lakh. Two suspects were arrested for allegedly supplying bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.