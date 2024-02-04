Telangana: DCA raids unqualified practitioner’s clinic, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration on Saturday conducted a raid at the premises of quack Kalluri Srinivas Rao in Garepalle Village, Kataram Mandal, Bhupalpally District. Claiming to be a ‘Private Medical Practitioner,’ Rao was found practicing medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic, ‘Aravind First Aid Clinic.’

The DCA officials discovered a large stock of medicines at the clinic without any drug license. The raid revealed 59 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-TB drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, and cough syrups, valued at Rs. 1.02 lakhs. Higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ and anti-TB drugs were also detected.

Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal, P. Pavani, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalpally, M. Aravind Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal, and A. Balakrishna, Drugs Inspector, Jangaon, conducted the raid. The DCA officials seized the stock, lifted samples for analysis, and emphasized the potential health risks, including ‘Antimicrobial Resistance,’ due to the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals in rural areas.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken according to the law against all offenders. The DCA warned that wholesalers/dealers supplying medicines to unqualified persons without a drug license will also face stringent action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. They urged wholesalers/dealers to ensure recipients hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines, as stocking and selling drugs without a license can lead to imprisonment up to five years under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.