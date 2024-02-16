Telangana DCA seizes Thiamine Hydrochloride tablets worth Rs 30K

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials raided the premises of Sri Ram Medical Agencies, Mancherial, on Thursday night and seized Klinthia 100 mg (Thiamine Hydrochloride Tablets) tablets worth Rs 30,000.

The product was being manufactured illegally at Space Healthcare, Haryana, under a ‘food licence (FSSAI licence)’ falsely claiming it as a food product/nutraceutical.

The product ‘Klinthia 100 mg tablets’ containing 100 mg of Thiamine Hydrochloride is a ‘drug’ as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Additionally, the composition of this product is listed as a ‘medicine’ under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM)-2022.

The product ‘Thiamine Hydrochloride Tablets 100 mg’ must be manufactured only under a ‘drug license’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules.

“It must meet the quality standards prescribed in the ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia’ (IP) as mandated, said DG DCA,” V B Kamalasan Reddy. M. Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, Karimnagar, T. Chandana, Drugs Inspector, Mancherial are among the officers who carried out the raid.