Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has declared special casual leave for all its women employees on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Also Read IELTS test fees in Hyderabad, other Indian cities set to rise

Signed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the order has asked all concerned to take necessary action accordingly.