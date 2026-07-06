Telangana DGP forms panel to address police seniority issues

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand has constituted a six -member panel to address police seniority and vacancy issues.

The panel will examine complaints raised by the 1991 batch of sub inspectors regarding statewide seniority, inspector post vacancy adjustments and objections from additional SSPs. The committee, headed by the Inspector General of Police (Personnel) with Deputy Inspector General, Deputy Commissioner of Police , CAO and Officers on Special Duty as members, will also review vacancy adjustments in the Warangal Range.

The complaints were raised by the 1991 batch SIs (Civil) now working as additional SP and non-cadre IPS (NC) against the rectification of anomalies by adjusting the omitted vacancies of inspectors of the erstwhile Warangal range in the rectified integrated statewide seniority list of inspectors of police (civil) issued under Government Order 153 of the home department dated October 5, 2018.

Police officers reshuffled in Telangana

The panel will take action based on its findings and in accordance to the orders issued by the Anand and the Telangana government on June 29.

Also Read Swetha new Warangal Commissioner in major IPS reshuffle

The Telangana government had ordered a significant reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, transferring and posting a dozen officers across the state, with N Swetha taking charge as Commissioner of Police, Warangal, as the most prominent movement in the round.

Swetha, who was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Range, Hyderabad City, has been posted to Warangal in place of Sunpreet Singh.

Singh was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad. Both officers were also given additional charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level zones – Swetha of Zone 4, Bhadradri, and Singh of Zone 3, Rajanna – in addition to their new postings.