Telangana: Dr M Sudheer Kumar is BRS Warangal LS candidate

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday, April 12, announced Dr M Sudheer Kumar as its candidate for the Warangal seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hailing from the Madiga community, Sudheer Kumar is currently the Hanumakonda Zilla Parishad chairperson.

“Prominent leaders of the Warangal district have unanimously decided to approve the nomination of Sudheer Kumar, who was a Telangana statehood activist and a BRS party loyalist since 2001. After taking suggestions from everyone, KCR has confirmed his candidature,” BRS said in a press release.

The development comes after Kadiyam Kavya, who was nominated by the BRS for Warangal seat ditched the party along with her father and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari to join the Congress.

Kavya is now contesting the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket.

With the announcement of Sudhir Kumar’s candidature, the BRS has named candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).