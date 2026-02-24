Telangana Dy CM recalls facing caste discrimination, cites Rohith Vemula case

Hyderabad: Stating that caste remains a social reality in India, Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, on Monday, February 23, said he too had faced caste discrimination in his life but never allowed it to derail his goals.

He urged Congress leaders to acknowledge the persistence of social bias and move forward with determination to achieve their objectives.

Addressing a three-day training camp for district Congress presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a resort in Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district, Bhatti said, “discrimination, though real, should not weaken one’s resolve.”

“One must remain focused on the larger goal. Even if caste bias is encountered along the way, it should not be allowed to defeat one’s aspirations,” he said.

He alleged that certain political forces preferred a socially and economically divided society for their own interests. Describing the Congress not merely as a political party but as a responsible institution, he said it had historically worked to eradicate social evils such as untouchability, child marriage and the marginalisation of widows.

‘Meaningful solutions only under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership’

Bhatti asserted that meaningful solutions to deep-rooted social problems would emerge only under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the Congress party and said Rahul Gandhi had consistently stood against discrimination wherever it surfaced.

Bhatti refers to Rohith Vemula’s death

Referring to the death of research scholar Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad, Bhatti said Rahul Gandhi had personally visited the campus, interacted with students and supported their democratic protest.

He added that efforts were underway in Karnataka and Telangana to introduce legislation in Vemula’s name to address caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Telangana govt working to ensure equitable wealth distribution: Bhatti

He further stated that the Congress government in Telangana was implementing welfare and development programmes in line with Rahul Gandhi’s pre-election promise to ensure equitable distribution of resources and wealth.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the training camp aimed to equip party leaders with ideological clarity and organisational skills to emerge as effective leaders.

AICC secretaries Vishwanathan and Sachin Sawant, along with camp coordinator Sachin Rao, were among those present.