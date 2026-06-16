Telangana EAGLE nabs 19 across state for drug consumption

Hyderabad: Acting on credible intelligence, the EAGLE Force, comprising the Telangana Task Force and Narcotics Police Stations of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, conducted a large-scale anti-drug operation on Monday, June 15, across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City Commissionerates, and the districts of Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

During the operation, 19 people were apprehended for alleged consumption of narcotic substances, including ganja and synthetic drugs. Among those arrested, 14 tested positive for THC, the active psychoactive compound found in cannabis. One person tested positive for both THC and methamphetamine.

According to officials, the operation was launched following information received through the EAGLE Force’s toll-free WhatsApp helpline.



The tip-off revealed that Chakrapani alias Chakri and his associate Harshid Reddy, along with their associates, had rented accommodation at Kites Rooms and Hostel near Vagator Beach in Goa and were allegedly procuring cocaine, MDMA pills, LSD, and hash oil from various locations before supplying them in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Investigators found that cocaine was allegedly being supplied to individuals connected with the film industry, while MDMA, LSD, and hash oil were being distributed in the LB Nagar area.

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The EAGLE Force’s technical team further developed the information and identified around 44 suspected consumers linked to the accused across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City Commissionerates, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad districts. Several consumers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Goa were also identified during the investigation.

As the main suspects were reportedly away from Hyderabad, authorities focused on reducing drug demand by targeting consumers. Fifteen special teams were formed to conduct simultaneous raids at multiple locations.

During interrogation, the consumers allegedly admitted to purchasing ganja and other narcotic substances from Chakrapani and Harshid Reddy in Hyderabad and Goa.

Investigators discovered that the consumers had collectively transferred Rs 1.46 lakh to Chakrapani and Rs1.66 lakh to Harshid Reddy in recent months for the purchase of drugs.

Police records revealed that Chakrapani and Harshid Reddy were previously arrested in 2019 under the NDPS Act in a case registered at Vanasthalipuram Police Station in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

The EAGLE Force stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the main suppliers while continuing its campaign against drug abuse and trafficking across Telangana.

Authorities urged citizens to report information related to narcotics through the EAGLE Force helpline and assured strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.