EAGLE busts drug trafficking racket in Khammam, 200 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Khammam police, foiled an interstate drug smuggling attempt on Saturday, June 13, leading to the arrest of five people and the seizure of 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore.

EAGLE had been monitoring the movements of the accused since June 7, as they travelled towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border areas and procured a large consignment of ganja before proceeding towards Telangana and Maharashtra.

The arrested people have been identified as Amol Nanoba Gore, 35, Laxman Nagnath Kare, 26, Vasantha Jadhav, 40, Shaik Ansar, 32, and Shaik Rahmath, 30.

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Two more accused, identified as Prabhu, a resident of Udgir, Maharashtra, acting as a receiver and financier and Devi Singh, a resident of Odisha, acting as the supplier, are currently absconding.

Amol Nanoba Gore and Laxman Nagnath Kare, both residents of Latur, Maharashtra, had already been under EAGLE’s scanner since Amol’s arrest in Nalgonda in 2024 in a ganja case. Similarly, efforts were being made to nab Vasantha Jadhav, who is also an accused in the same case as Amol.

Shaik Ansar’s alleged involvement with drug traffickers and drug-dealing activities in Nizamabad had also been brought to light through EAGLE’s public grievance platform.