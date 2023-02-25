Telangana: Eatala invites Boga Sravani to join BJP post BRS exit

However, Sravani while speaking to the media said, that she had not made any decision yet.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender called on former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani to join BJP, a day after she resigned from Bharat Rashra Samithi (BRS).

Eatala Rajender reached out to her in Jagtial and extended solidarity with Sravani while criticising BRS.

Rajender claimed that BRS leaders played dirty politics while alleging, “In KCR’s rule, not only the backward and SC communities but the leaders of his own party were facing injustice.”

Jagtial Municipal Chairperson row was a fine example of it, he added.

Rajender further claimed that the ruling party invested their time in praising the party head and paid the least interest towards resolving issues existing among their party members.

However, Sravani while speaking to the media said that she had not made any decision yet.

While she resigned from the post of municipal chairperson, alleging harassment by MLA M Sanjay Kumar in January, her resignation from the BRS was announced at a press conference Thursday.

Sravani’s sent her resignation letter to BRS working president KT Rama Rao reasoning that all major parties had invited her to join them, but she was yet to decide her next move.

She also expressed her gratitude to MLC K Kavitha and KTR in her letter.

“My political career was disrupted due to MLA Sanjay Kumar’s conspiratory politics. I resigned as Municipal chairperson to protect my self-respect,” Sravani wrote.

