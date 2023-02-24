Telangana: Former jagtial chairperson Boga Sravani quits BRS

Hyderabad: Former chairperson of Jagtial municipal corporation, Boga Sravani resigned from the primary membership of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and from her post as ward councillor on Thursday.

While she resigned from the post of municipal chairperson, alleging harassment by MLA M Sanjay Kumar in January, her resignation from the BRS was announced at a press conference yesterday.

Sravani’s sent her resignation letter to BRS working president KT Rama Rao reasoning that all major parties had invited her to join them, but she was yet to decide her next move.

She also expressed her gratitude to MLC K Kavitha and KTR in her letter.

“My political career was disrupted due to MLA Sanjay Kumar’s conspiratory politics. I resigned as Municipal chairperson to protect my self-respect,” Sravani wrote.

She claimed that Sanjay Kumar was distancing himself from the party to protect his vested interests.

“After resigning from the post of Municipal chairperson, I had expected cooperation from the party leaders, but in vain,” she added.

In January, Sravani accused the MLA of harassing her for money and commenting on her dress sense and added that she was disrespected by the MLA for being a BC woman.

However, her allegations were denied by the MLA a few hours after her tearful video circulated.