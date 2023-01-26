Telangana: Jagtial municipal chairperson quits her post in tears

Hyderabad: Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani who accused MLA M Sanjay Kumar of harassment, announced her resignation from the post at a press conference on Wednesday.

Sravani while addressing the media, displayed her resignation letter with tearful eyes and alleged that she was being forced to take the step by MLA.

She accused the MLA of harassing her for money and commenting on her dress sense multiple times.

Sravani claimed that the MLA warned her not to meet MLC K Kavitha and held her back from taking decisions at work.

She added to her accusations and said that she was disrespected by the MLA for being a BC woman.

Requesting police protection for her family, she apprehended a threat from the MLA.

However, Sanjay’s supporters and councilors held another press conference and condemned Sravani’s allegations later on the same evening.

They claimed that Sravani’s resignation and her allegation against the MLA have evoked differences within the BRS Jagtial district wing.