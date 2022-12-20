Telangana excise dept seize Rs 10 Cr worth illicit liquor from Odisha

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department officials have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 10 crores in Cuttak, Odisha, and apprehended multiple people suspecting their involvement in manufacture and supply of the same.



Illicit liquor was busted along with the bottling and labelling unit, on Tuesday while the officers arrested 20 persons during the raid who were involved in marketing the spurious liquor.

Illicit liquor trade busted by #Telangana Excise officials, seized #IllicitLiquor worth ₹ 2.5 crore along with bottling and labelling unit, arrested 10 persons while conducts raid near Cuttack, in #Odisha in connection with manufacturing & supplying of #SpuriousLiquor.#liquor pic.twitter.com/2EuwlDTdNz — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 20, 2022

On December 16, a case of spurious liquor was detected by the officials at Mondi Gowrelly village in Yacharam Mandal of Rangareddy district.



SHO Ibrahimpatnam arrested one for supplying the liquor who upon enquiry, revealed information about other accused, and also said that there is an illicit bottling unit established by the accused near Cuttack, Odisha following which a special team was formed to seize the liquor.

Inspections were conducted in both Rangareddy and Nalgonda divisions meanwhile, to detect any other illicit stock which may have been supplied by the accused.



During the raids, 3,078 litres of bottled spurious liquor were seized in various stations. Further, certain other contraband, raw material and equipment used for manufacturing the liquor was also seized.