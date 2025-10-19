Telangana extends deadline for new liquor shop applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the allotment of new liquor shops under the 2025–27 excise policy.

Excise Commissioner announced that the last date for filing applications has been extended till October 23.

The decision follows complaints from applicants who cited difficulties in filing due to the BC Bandh and bank closures. Authorities stated that the extension was made in response to requests from applicants and interested entrepreneurs.

As a result of the extension, the liquor shop draw that was initially scheduled for October 23 has been postponed.

Draw to be conducted on October 27

The draw will now be conducted on October 27 in the presence of district collectors.

Application submissions for the new excise policy began on September 26. The application fee has been increased from Rs 2 lakh under the previous policy to Rs 3 lakh this time.

Out of a total of 2,620 liquor shop slots available across the state, officials reported receiving 85,363 applications as of Saturday, including 38,754 received in a single day yesterday.