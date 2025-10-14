Applications open for 2,620 liquor shops in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the excise department inviting applications for 2,620 liquor shops on October 14, officials are gearing up to handle a potential increase in the submissions.

Excise commissioner C Harikiran ensured that the application counters are inspected along with the divisions to make sure officials are prepared to handle the large number of applications.

“There is a surge expected in the applications, given that 75 percent of applications were received in the last three days alone,” he said.

He instructed senior officials to provide training to staff on procedures such as receiving applications, issuing receipts and entry passes, and verifying documents.