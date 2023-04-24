Telangana eyes investments through WTCA General Assembly 2023

Hyderabad: World Trade Center Shamshabad is eyeing to promote Telangana as a premier destination for companies looking to invest in the region at the upcoming General Assembly of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA).

The General Assembly is taking place from April 24 to 28, 2023, and will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in international trade.

Shamshabad WTC will be one of the sponsors for the upcoming General Assembly 53rd in Accra, Ghana.

The event aims to promote international trade, encourage a more balanced economic structure in various regions, and foster regional and global supply chain connectivity.

“Through this sponsorship, World Trade Center Shamshabad is committed to supporting and empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) of the state by connecting them with more than 300 WTCs present in nearly 100 countries through the network of the World Trade Centres Association,” stated the press release.

Representatives of the Shamshabad WTC would be meeting with fellow business leaders across the globe sharing ideas and explore collaboration in investment and trade promotions.

Shamshabad WTC chairman Varaprasad Reddy said, “We are thrilled to partner with the WTCA General Assembly and look forward to promoting Telangana as a hub for business and investment. We encourage local entrepreneurs to look global, and we are committed to helping MSMEs and startups go global through our range of services, partnerships, and events.”

WTC Shamshabad will also be participating in the 54th General Assembly 2024 which will be held in Bangalore.