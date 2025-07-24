Telangana factory blast: Rs 10L given to kin of 15 victims, says Sigachi

Hyderabad: Weeks after 46 people died in a blast at a factory in Sangareddy, Sigachi Industries, on Wednesday, July 23, stated that it has disbursed Rs 10 lakh each for 15 families of the victims.

The company clarified that the ex gratia amount was given to the families of the victims in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Telangana. It is to be noted that 46 people died due to an alleged reactor blast at the factory in Sangareddy on June 30.

In a statement, Sigachi said that the remaining amount will be disbursed in a phased manner. According to reports, the company is finalising an elaborate payment schedule. The disbursement amount was released under the company’s ex gratia financial support package for the families of the deceased has been initiated.

Following the incident, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy had assured the families of the victims that he would ensure they received an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore from the Sigachi. The company has assured that it will provide Rs 1 crore in ex gratia to the families of the victims and full medical and rehabilitation support for the injured.

The company has begun paying compensation, including 10 lakh each to 15 families out of 46 families as death compensation and 15 lakh each to the families of eight persons who remain unaccounted. Injury compensation of 1 lakh each has been extended to 25 employees.