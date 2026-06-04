Telangana farmers must prepare for drought: Agriculture Minister

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday, June 4, cautioned Telangana farmers to be prepared for drought conditions and directed officials to create awareness on cultivating alternative crops.

Conducting a review meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, the minister said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the likelihood of drought conditions arising in the state due to the El Nino effect.

The minister asked Gram Sabhas to be conducted on the 4th, 6th, 8th, and 10th of June to create awareness about the district-wise crop plans.

Extensive awareness programmes on crops cultivated with less water, drought-resistant crops and alternative farming methods.

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He asked officials to encourage farmers in lift irrigation and borewell-dependent regions to adopt short-duration fine rice varieties and also steer them towards rain-fed crops. The minister instructed agriculture extension staff to work at the field level and ensure farmers select crops suitable for the weather conditions.

Strict action on burning of crop residues

Nageswara Rao also reviewed satellite images from Nagarkurnool, which showed the impact of burning crop residue and asked officials to collect similar photographs from all districts.

Stating that burning crop residue leads to soil degradation and increased environmental pollution, the minister said that strict action will be taken against those engaging in the harmful practice.

He also suggested imparting knowledge on the scientific management of crop residues.

Committee with IAS officers to protect Agriculture Dept assets

Regarding vacant lands owned by the Agriculture Department, the minister said that a committee containing IAS officers will be formed within a month to prevent these lands from falling into the hands of encroachers.

He also suggested exploring opportunities to generate revenue by leasing out vacant lands or by undertaking extensive plantation programs.

Centre’s fertiliser app to be implemented in Telangana

The minister said that the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture has requested effective implementation of the fertiliser app developed by the Central government in the pilot districts, adding that the Centre has assured incentives for the state if the app is implemented effectively.