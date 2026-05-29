Rain is on its way but Telangana stares at below-normal monsoon

According to the IMD's month-wise prediction, Telangana is likely to experience normal rain in June and July.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th May 2026 2:51 pm IST
A lush green forest with mist rising from the ground, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere.
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Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to face a rainfall deficit during this year’s monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Friday, May 29, with parts of the state also expected to experience extended heat waves in June.

In its second-stage long-range forecast for the 2026 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD predicted below-normal rainfall for Telangana. While the national seasonal forecast pegs rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), southern India – and Telangana in particular – faces a higher probability of falling short, with only a 45 per cent chance of receiving rainfall at or above the LPA.

Month-wise, the IMD expects Telangana to receive normal rainfall in June and July, with conditions turning below normal in August and September.

Subhan Bakery

District-wise outlook

Hyderabad-based weather expert T Balaji said the monsoon is likely to set in during the second week of June. He noted that northern Telangana will bear the brunt of the deficit, while central Telangana should see comparatively good rainfall.

Districts expected to receive normal rainfall include Kamareddy, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Warangal and Mahabubabad.

Districts likely to experience a rain deficit include Hyderabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th May 2026 2:51 pm IST

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