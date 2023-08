Hyderabad: Fire broke out at the Srinivasa Kidney Center and Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday. Not loss of life of property was reported.

A #fire broke out at Srinivasa Kidney Center & Maternity Hospital in #Hanamkonda, #smoke coming out, suspects short circuit.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the #Flames.

No casualty has been reported so far.#Telangana #FireAccident #FireSafety #HospitalFire pic.twitter.com/sLo3wXdP4j — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 16, 2023

Locals noticed smoke blowing out of the building following which the fire tenders were called.

The fire department personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. No casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

The mishap was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.