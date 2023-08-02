Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a commercial building at Habsiguda crossroads, reportedly around 7:30 am on Wednesday morning.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in a building abutting a petrol bunk. The fire fighting team combating the flames. The incident took place in a restaurant in Habsiguda #Hyderabad @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/RAG0TnLPeh — B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) August 2, 2023

The fire first broke out on the first floor of the building which houses a banquet hall, clothes showroom and a restaurant.

According to the section in charge at Habsiguda police station, the fire broke out due to a short circuit at Raymond’s showroom located inside the complex.

However, no human was present in the store at the time of the mishap. Property losses are yet to be estimated as the cops are investigating the site currently.

On Wednesday morning, large amounts of smoke emerged from the building, following which fire personnel and DRF personnel reached the spot and started firefighting operations.

Director of EV&DM, GHMC, who visited the mishap site stated, “Currently, the fire is under control, and there are no casualties or injuries.”

Visited the fire accident spot at Unlimited Showroom Habsiguda, with the DRF Team assisting the fire department. Currently, the fire is under control, and there are no casualties or injuries. @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS @KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/sEEVo40Gap — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) August 2, 2023

The fire officer of Secunderabad, Madhusudan told ANI that five fire tenders arrived at the mishap spot to bring the fire under control.

More details awaited.