Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near Yakutpura Rly Station; 3 shops charred

Madannapet SHO said that no harm was caused to any form of life but property worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 was destroyed

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th July 2023 11:35 am IST
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near Yakutpura Rly station; 3 shops burnt
Fire break out near Yakutpura Rly station; 3 shops burnt

Hyderabad: While the city woke up to rains on Tuesday, a tragedy occurred near Yakutpura railway station in Old City where three shops were charred in a massive fire.

BookMyMBBS

The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Tuesday, after an electricity pole (11kv) placed near the roadside shops collapsed and fell over them.

A short circuit due to a fall resulted in the fire that charred the shops, fruit stalls and carts parked in front of them.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madannapet SHO said that no harm was caused to any form of life but property worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 was destroyed.

Also Read
Telangana: 3 injured as water tank collapses at Warangal Rly Station

Locals alerted the police after the fire broke out following which they reached the spot.

Fire engines and Disaster Response Force (DRF) were called and the flames were doused immediately, bringing the situation under control.

Police have registered a case while an investigation into the matter is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th July 2023 11:35 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button