Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near Yakutpura Rly Station; 3 shops charred

Hyderabad: While the city woke up to rains on Tuesday, a tragedy occurred near Yakutpura railway station in Old City where three shops were charred in a massive fire.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Tuesday, after an electricity pole (11kv) placed near the roadside shops collapsed and fell over them.

A short circuit due to a fall resulted in the fire that charred the shops, fruit stalls and carts parked in front of them.

Massive #fire broke out, even in rain, at the fruits stalls and carts near the Yakutpura rly stn, in old city of Hyderabad, after an electricity pole (11kv) fell down on the shops. Fire engines, DRF reached the spot and doused the flames.#FireAccident #FireSafety #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yEAqCTEv4b — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 18, 2023

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madannapet SHO said that no harm was caused to any form of life but property worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 was destroyed.

Also Read Telangana: 3 injured as water tank collapses at Warangal Rly Station

Locals alerted the police after the fire broke out following which they reached the spot.

Fire engines and Disaster Response Force (DRF) were called and the flames were doused immediately, bringing the situation under control.

Police have registered a case while an investigation into the matter is underway.