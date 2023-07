Hyderabad: Three rail users were injured after an overhead water tank collapsed at Warangal Railway Station in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when the passengers were waiting for the train to arrive on platform number 1.

Again #IndianRailways:

3 passengers injured after the sheds fell on them, when the water tank collapsed and the water hits the sheds with huge pressure, while they were waiting for train at platform number 1 in #Warangal Railway station.

Injured shifted to Hospital by rail staff. pic.twitter.com/ivggfRRbIb — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 14, 2023

The shed, under which they stood, fell on them after the gushing water from the tank hit the shed with force.

VIDEO | Several passengers were injured after an overhead tank collapsed at Warangal Railway station in Odisha earlier today. Injured victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/vKrr2Jjpe7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

The injured were shifted to MGM Hospital while the others were left in shock by the sudden tragedy.

More details on the incident are awaited.