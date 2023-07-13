Telangana: Days after dog bite, 15-month-old dies of Malaria

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a dog bite, a 15-month-old boy who was bitten by a dog in Hanamkonda on June 17 succumbed at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday.

The toddler reportedly suffered serious injuries and incidentally contracted malaria. He was admitted to the hospital for four days before he died.

P David Raj belonged to Bhattupally village in Hanamkonda district. On June 17, he was attacked by a street dog when he was playing outside his house.

He was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal while his parents and relatives reportedly killed the dog after the incident.

While David was recovering from multiple dog bite injuries at the hospital, he suddenly caught a fever. The doctors, post-testing, confirmed that the boy was not infected with rabies and was suffering from malaria.

When they started treating David for malaria, he suddenly had a seizure following which his condition turned critical.

Doctors soon placed him on a ventilator but he died four days later due to breathing difficulty and malaria.

A similar incident took place in Khammam in February where a 16-month-old boy was seriously injured after a street dog attacked him. However, he was shifted to the hospital immediately and received proper treatment for recovery.