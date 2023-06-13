Telangana: Dog bites Warangal cop attempting to save elderly woman

Hyderabad: A constable of the Warangal Traffic Police was bitten by a stray dog on Monday as he attempted to save an old lady from the attack.

According to the Warangal Traffic Police, Sreenu, who was on duty at Battala Bazar during afternoon hours, came across an aged woman, Rajamma from Khammam, being attacked by a dog which had reportedly gone on a biting spree.

“However, in his brave attempt to save Rajamma, Sreenu was badly injured and bitten by the dog. It then went on to bite 4 to 5 other people,” Warangal traffic police station house officer (SHO) G Babulal told Siasat.com.

According to the SHO, all those that were subject to the attack were immediately taken to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

Apart from Warangal, a series of stray dog attacks have taken place in the state in recent times, some proving fatal and taking the lives of those involved.

This is the latest in a series of such incidents in Telangana. At least four children have lost their lives and several others injured in stray dog attacks across the state during the last few months. Last month, a child had been mauled to death by a stray dog near the Kazipet railway quarters in Hanamkonda district.