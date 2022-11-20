Telangana: Five girl students attempt to die by suicide at Warangal’s BC hostel

Hyderabad: Five Class 10 girls from the government BC residential school in Arepally district, allegedly consumed phenol in the early hours of Sunday in an attempt to die by suicide after being caught celebrating a boy student’s birthday at the hostel.

The parents arrived at the school on Sunday morning after School Principal Katkuri Sudharshan Reddy informed them that the celebrations were ‘misconduct.’ The girls allegedly attempted suicide because they were afraid of what would happen. They were taken to MGM hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

The girls only had access to one 100 ml bottle of phenol, according to the principal, who was called. He claimed that on Saturday night, the watchman had called him to inform him of the girls’ and boys’ birthday celebrations.

Satyavathi Rathod, the minister for tribal, women’s, and children’s welfare, stated in a statement that she had spoken with the authorities and that there was no need to be concerned about the girls’ health. Parents shouldn’t be concerned because the girls’ condition is steady, she advised.