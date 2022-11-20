Telangana: RTC bus overturns in Vikarabad; 1 killed, several injured

Hyderabad: An RTC bus on Sunday overturned at Anantgiri in Vikarabad, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Vikarabad to Dharur Mandal when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the Ananthagiri ghat road.

On receiving information, the local police rushed to the scene and, with the assistance of locals, rescued the people trapped in the bus.

All of the injured were taken to the government hospital in Vikarabad.

Two of the injured people were said to be in critical condition. Senior police officers have arrived at the accident scene and are supervising the investigation.

Chevella TRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy tweeted saying that he participated in helping out struggling passengers post the accident.

“Saw an overturned bus and the struggling passengers while on my way to Dornal to participate in Methodist prayers. Immediately transferred the injured to #Vikarabad Govt. hospitals in ambulance and our vehicles. Ordered the officials to send seriously injured to Hyderabad,” he tweeted.