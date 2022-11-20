Indian Racing League: Minor accidents during Formula E trails in Hyderabad

A race track worker named Noor Alam was hurt while on duty at NTR Marg. The man's arm was fractured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th November 2022 2:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: As trial runs for the Formula E race take place in the city with the Indian Racing League on Tank Bund, a few scattered incidents have been reported.

An accident was averted on Saturday after a branch of a tree fell on one of the cars during the race. The incident occurred near Prasad’s IMAX. occurred during the trial run for the Indian Racing League on Saturday at Tankbund.

In a video shared on Twitter, the branch can be seen falling on a speeding race car that can be seen losing control for a few seconds.

The car stopped shortly after being hit by the branch, averting a major accident at the event.

In another incident, a race track worker named Noor Alam was also hurt while on duty at NTR Marg. The man’s arm was fractured. Even though there were ambulances stationed during the race, none were allotted to the worker.

Also Read
Hyderabad: KTR flags off inaugural edition of Indian Racing League

In another minor accident, the tyre of a Formula E car detached from the rim. The driver escaped unhurt, however, the car was damaged.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button