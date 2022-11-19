Hyderabad: KTR flags off inaugural edition of Indian Racing League

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday flagged off the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake.

As a precursor to the Formula E race, the HMDA in association with the Indian Racing League (IRL), is organising two races as a sort of trial run on the track to test its readiness for the big event to be held in February.

The Indian Racing League, a five-city race, is the first of its kind in the world and is being held for the first time in Hyderabad.

It is a Formula-3 equivalent, a single-seater motor racing championship where the drivers compete in single-seater cars built by Italian constructor Wolf Racing using Aprilia engines, said HMDA on Friday.

Resolving confusion, HMDA in a press release elucidated that the IRL is being conducted on the same tracks that will be used for Formula E races next year, and the trial races this weekend will help the readiness of the tracks for future races.