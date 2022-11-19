‘Indian Racing League is not Formula E’: Hyderabad all set for race

Hyderabad: While Hyderabad gears up to host India’s first Formula E grand Prix starting today, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has clarified that the Indian Racing League (IRL) race is not the same as the Formula E race.



As a precursor to the Formula E race, the HMDA in association with the Indian Racing League (IRL), is organising two races as a sort of trial run on the track to test its readiness for the big event to be held in February.

It is a Formula-3 equivalent, a single-seater motor racing championship where the drivers compete in single-seater cars built by Italian constructor Wolf Racing using Aprilia engines, said HMDA on Friday.

Resolving confusion, HMDA in a press release elucidated that the IRL is being conducted on the same tracks that will be used for Formula E races next year, and the trial races this weekend will help the readiness of the tracks for future races.

About Formula E grand Prix

A 2.37 km long track around the historic lake has been readied for the race of electric single-seater cars in which 22 drivers from 11 teams from across the world will participate.

The picturesque Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad is being spruced up for the first-ever Formula E World Championship race in India, to be held on February 10 and 11.

The first such test runs on a real-time basis will be held on November 19 and 20 and again on December 10 and 11. At least 22 electric racing cars will take part in the trial run to ensure that the track is fit for the mega event and all the requirements are met as per the FIA specifications.

A week before the mega event in February, the Telangana government has announced the hosting of a series of events such as the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of Hyderabad e-mobility week from February 6 to 11.

State IT minister K T Rama Rao said the government will bring global leaders of electric vehicle manufacturers to Hyderabad to showcase the potential of Telangana for E-vehicles. “There will be panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders,” he said.

While the Telangana government has taken up the Formula E grand Prix race as a prestigious event, nature lovers of Hyderabad have cried foul over the felling of over 200 trees on the banks of the Hussainsagar lake to lay the racing track.