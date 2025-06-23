Mumbai: The much-loved celebrity cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs Season 2 is now nearing its finale, and fans are already eager to know who has taken home the trophy.

The show kept audiences hooked with its fun format, blending comedy, culinary chaos, and a star-studded lineup of popular TV celebrities. After months of entertainment, laughter, and unexpected kitchen disasters, the show finally has its winning duo.

Laughter Chefs season 2 winners

And the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2 are — Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh. The two joined the show midway but quickly became audience favourites. Aly, in fact, earned the highest number of STARS this season, proving his mettle in the kitchen and comic timing.

Runner-ups names

The first runner-up spot has been taken by Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, while Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya secured the third place, according to insiders.

This season featured a power-packed lineup including names like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, and Sudesh Lehri. With Bharti Singh as host and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as judge, the show delivered back-to-back fun episodes and impressive TRPs.

The grand finale shoot is done and dusted and is expected to air very soon. While the official telecast date is yet to be announced, fans can’t wait to watch how the final episode unfolds.

Season 2 of Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been a laugh riot ever since.