Meenakshi Chaudhary updates her name for new beginnings

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Chaudhary is quickly becoming a popular name in Tamil and Telugu films. After her strong performances in Lucky Bhaskar with Dulquer Salmaan and The GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay, she has become a favorite among South Indian directors. With exciting new projects alongside Naga Chaitanya and Naveen Polishetty, she is growing into a true pan-India actress.

Many actors have changed their names or added letters for better luck or success. From Rajinikanth to Kareena Kapoor, and even newer stars like Nayanthara, this trend is well-known in the film world. Now, Meenaakshi joins this list by making a small but meaningful change to her name.

Meenaakshi Adds an Extra “a” to Her Name

Meenaakshi has now changed the spelling of her name by adding an extra “a” — she will now be known as Meenaakshi Chaudhary. This change is linked to astrology and numerology. According to experts, the new name brings more positive energy, better opportunities, and helps attract success in her career.

This small change in spelling marks a big moment in her life. It shows she’s ready to welcome new energy and move forward with stronger focus and belief. With her growing list of films and more fans cheering her on, this new phase looks very promising.

From Beauty Queen to Rising Star

Born on March 5, 1997, in Haryana, Meenaakshi comes from a disciplined background, being the daughter of the late Colonel B.R. Chaudhary. A dental graduate and state-level badminton player, she first rose to fame after winning 1st runner-up titles at both Femina Miss India 2018 and Miss Grand International 2018.

Her acting journey began with the Hindi web series Out of Love in 2019. Since then, she has made her mark in Telugu films like Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, Khiladi, and HIT: The Second Case.