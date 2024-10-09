Telangana floods: L&T donates Rs 5.5 cr to CM relief fund

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has made a contribution of Rs 5.50 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Telangana to assist flood victims.

A cheque for the amount was presented to chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T after a meeting at the state secretariat.

Floods in Telangana

Recent flooding in Telangana has resulted in widespread devastation, claiming at least 29 lives and affecting nearly all districts in the state.

The heavy rainfall, which began on August 30 and continued into early September, was exacerbated by a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

This weather system brought relentless downpours, with some areas recording over 52 centimetres of rain within a short span, leading to severe flash floods across multiple districts, including Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet.

The impact of the flooding has been catastrophic. In Khammam district alone, over 110 villages were submerged, leaving many residents stranded on rooftops and hillocks.

Emergency services were mobilized, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed for rescue operations. Thousands of people have been evacuated to relief camps as roads and railways suffered significant damage due to waterlogging and overflowing rivers.

The Krishna River and its tributaries have been particularly affected, with water levels rising dangerously high due to continuous inflows from heavy rainfall.