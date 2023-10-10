Telangana: Free coaching for minority candidates for TSTRT-2023

Hyderabad: Minority candidates in Telangana appearing for the TSTRT-2023 teacher recruitment Test in November 2023 under the Minority Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, have an opportunity to receive free coaching starting from 19 October to 18 November 2023.

Prof. Mohammad Shareefuddin, Director of CEDM Nizam College, announced that free coaching will be provided to minority candidates.

Coaching will be offered in both English medium (SGT) and Urdu medium at Nizam College, Bashirbagh, while in districts, coaching will be exclusively for Urdu medium.

Interested candidates can submit their applications, along with two passport-sized photographs and a copy of the TRT online application form, until 5 pm on October 18.

Here are the contact details for submission and inquiries at various locations:

Centre for Educational Development of Minorities, Nizam’s College, Bashir Bagh, Hyderabad: 9866490418

Government High School, Balak Mandir, Adilabad: 9652508526

Government High School, Petrol Pump, Hanamkonda: 7386655531

Dar-ul-Hasnat Public School, Jagtial: 9985134876

Government High School, Swaran, Karimnagar: 9700711207

Vasundhara Degree College, Sirpur Kagaznagar: 7013286206

Government Boys Junior College, Medak: 8919786038

Nalgonda: 9160337141

Govt High School, Nirmal: 9676177056

Tabarak High School, Hatai, Nizamabad: 9032797803

Government High School, Zaheerabad: 9963868746

Government High School, Rakasipet, Bodhan: 9848444816

Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Urdu Library, Bhainsa: 7396122428

Oriental Arabic Faizul Uloom High School, Koratla: 9440076496

This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for minority candidates to prepare effectively for the TS-TRT 2023 examination.