Telangana: Free coaching for minority candidates for TSTRT-2023

Hyderabad: Minority candidates in Telangana appearing for the TSTRT-2023 teacher recruitment Test in November 2023 under the Minority Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, have an opportunity to receive free coaching starting from 19 October to 18 November 2023.
Prof. Mohammad Shareefuddin, Director of CEDM Nizam College, announced that free coaching will be provided to minority candidates.
Coaching will be offered in both English medium (SGT) and Urdu medium at Nizam College, Bashirbagh, while in districts, coaching will be exclusively for Urdu medium.
Interested candidates can submit their applications, along with two passport-sized photographs and a copy of the TRT online application form, until 5 pm on October 18.
Here are the contact details for submission and inquiries at various locations:
- Centre for Educational Development of Minorities, Nizam’s College, Bashir Bagh, Hyderabad: 9866490418
- Government High School, Balak Mandir, Adilabad: 9652508526
- Government High School, Petrol Pump, Hanamkonda: 7386655531
- Dar-ul-Hasnat Public School, Jagtial: 9985134876
- Government High School, Swaran, Karimnagar: 9700711207
- Vasundhara Degree College, Sirpur Kagaznagar: 7013286206
- Government Boys Junior College, Medak: 8919786038
- Nalgonda: 9160337141
- Govt High School, Nirmal: 9676177056
- Tabarak High School, Hatai, Nizamabad: 9032797803
- Government High School, Zaheerabad: 9963868746
- Government High School, Rakasipet, Bodhan: 9848444816
- Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Urdu Library, Bhainsa: 7396122428
- Oriental Arabic Faizul Uloom High School, Koratla: 9440076496
This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for minority candidates to prepare effectively for the TS-TRT 2023 examination.