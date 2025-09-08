Telangana: Future of BRS is in jeopardy; cracks in the party widen with KCR punishing daughter Kavitha

Why do political families believe they can hold onto power indefinitely? This is common in many one-man or one-woman parties, where leaders often engage in nepotism by appointing relatives to positions of authority. For example, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, had over 20 family members active in politics at one time. However, these families frequently face power struggles as the leader’s influence declines.

This is precisely what is unfolding in Telangana, where the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has suspended his daughter, K. Kavitha, for engaging in anti-party activities, though he had encouraged her earlier. Kavitha was also ambitious. A power tussle is looming large between KCR’s daughter and son, K T Rama Rao.

By directly naming her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, she has even challenged the party’s contention that the indictments against KCR and Harish Rao by the Commission were politically motivated. Kavitha’s allegations could help BRS’s opponents and open the door for political shifts.

Soon after her suspension, Kavitha quit the party and her membership in the Legislative Assembly. She is considering launching her own political organisation. This move could significantly alter the state’s political landscape, but only if she succeeds.

This story reflects key themes in the regional politics of South and North India. Succession issues have long troubled regional parties, with a traditional preference for sons over daughters as political heirs.

Political rivalries abound, including V.N. Janaki versus J. Jayalalithaa, N. Chandra Babu Naidu versus Lakshmi Parvathi, MK Stalin versus MK Alagiri, Uddhav versus Raj Thackeray, and now Kavitha versus. KT Rrama Rao.

The family feud within the BRS has intensified into a political drama as KCR’s health and influence decline. His charisma failed to sway voters in the 2023 elections, resulting in a loss of power for his party. In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, BRS got zero.

Kavitha, recently released on bail after being jailed for a multi-crore liquor case, has now targeted her father’s confidantes. She has been struggling to remain relevant politically.

KCR had a grand dream of becoming the Prime Minister, making his daughter Kavitha a Central Minister, and his son K.T. Rama Rao the Chief Minister of Telangana. But they remained a dream because KCR was a minor player in the overall national politics.

The blow to BRS came when it lost power in 2023. As it happens to many regional parties, the BRS, which finished third in the 2023 polls, got demoralised. Following a significant defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, KCR has withdrawn from public life, making occasional public appearances. Most of his time is now spent at his farmhouse. Thus came a gap that needs to be filled by a capable political heir. KCR himself had depended on his son KTR as his political heir.

Kavitha has been openly critical of her party, writing a six-page letter to her father about KCR’s recent lack of energy. She condemned his silver jubilee speech for neglecting important issues and lacking speaking skills. Kavitha alleged that her cousins have a “tacit understanding” with Congress to harm her father’s image and warned they might face similar consequences. Interestingly, Kavitha, KTR, and Harish Rao are all seeking the party presidency.

Kavitha’s revolt occurred at a critical moment since the Central Bureau of Investigation is set to investigate alleged issues with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which the BRS has hailed as the jewel of Telangana.

Kavitha claimed, “The CBI inquiry against KCR is due solely to the corruption of Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.” The family feud intensified after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy decided to hand over the Kaleshwaram project irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Reddy accused the then Chief Minister, KCR, and his Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao, of corruption. Kavitha has decided to confront her cousins, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, regarding the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. The power struggle has intensified following KCR’s deterioration in health.

Kavitha criticised senior party members as the Telangana High Court granted KCR interim protection. Meanwhile, KCR’s nephew, Harish Rao, received interim relief from actions related to the Ghose Commission report, which alleged KCR’s involvement in the KLIS barrage planning and execution.

The ugly drama ended with Part One, concluding with Kavitha’s expulsion and her exit.

What does the future hold for the BRS? The party is already in decline, and Kavitha’s actions could further damage its standing. KTR has collaborated with his father, but it’s uncertain whether he can keep the party united. Its future remains uncertain, raising serious concerns about its stability.

More than a decade after the formation of Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which spearheaded the Telangana movement, is on the roads. The absence of significant achievements to rally the public has led to the lack of the same level of regional sentiment that once earned it a strong electoral mandate. The BRS faces potential existential challenges. The possibility of BRS members joining either the Congress or the BJP could significantly impact the political landscape.