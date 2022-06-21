Telangana: Gang held for possessing Ganja worth Rs 12 lakh

Hyderabad: A gang of six persons was held in Nalgonda on Monday for smuggling Ganja from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry to Rajasthan.

The police seized 220 kilograms of the Ganja from the gang, with Rs 12 lakh. Three vehicles used for transporting the drug were also confiscated.

“Narketpally police in coordination with Nalagonda Task Force conducted vehicle checks at various points on the National Highway 65. Six smugglers were held and three vehicles were seized during the drive” said Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari in a media briefing.

The gang was held after the police stopped two vehicles, apprehending five persons. The police found 30 packets of Ganja in one of the vehicles, while 20 more were found in another.

Later, the police held one more member after conducting a search and seized a total of 110 packets of Ganja weighing 2 kg each and seven mobile phones.