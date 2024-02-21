Telangana: General ranking list for recruitment in MAUD dept released

The GRL comprising 12,186 candidates has been made available on the TSPSC’s website. Candidates who have been rejected were not included in the list, the TSPSC said.

TSPSC

Hyderabad: The general ranking list (GRL) for the recruitment examination held for the posts of accounts officer (ULB), junior accounts officer (ULB), and senior accountant (ULB) in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department was released on Wednesday, February 21.

The published list of candidates stemmed from their performance in a computerized selection exam conducted on August 8, 2023, adhering to established guidelines and protocols set forth by the commission.

Subsequently, an announcement regarding those selected for certificate verification will follow at a later time.

