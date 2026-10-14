Telangana gets Centre’s approval for major road projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Road and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday, October 13, announced that the state government has received the Centre’s approval for major road projects.

The announcement came after a delegation of the Telangana government comprising Reddy, along with tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Mallu Ravi, government whip Beerla Ilaiah and officials, met Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss proposals for highways, bridges, elevated corridors and ropeways in Telangana.

In a major development for Hyderabad’s eastern corridor, the minister said Nitin Gadkari approved the proposed elevated corridor between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar to address growing traffic congestion in the rapidly developing area.

Met with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, in New Delhi today to discuss key infrastructure and national highway projects vital for Telangana’s growth.



Delighted to share that the Hon’ble Minister responded very positively to our… https://t.co/75kjuXq0Ob pic.twitter.com/e7WcDt2o1g — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (@KomatireddyKVR) October 13, 2026

According to Reddy, these projects are essential for reducing traffic, reducing travel time and improving connectivity between rural areas and urban centres across Telangana.

The Union minister also assured the Telangana government delegation that the tendering process for National Highway 65 will be completed in November and the construction will begin in January 2027. Gadkari also accepted the proposal to lay the foundation stone for a cable-stayed bridge across the Krishna River on National Highway 167 K for strengthening road connectivity between the two Telugu states.

The proposed bridge between Somasila and Sangameswar is expected to reduce the distance to Tirupati by around 80 km and reduce travel time by nearly three hours,” the Telangana minister said.

The bridge is also expected to enhance tourism around the Somasila temple and emerge as a landmark infrastructure project for the state.