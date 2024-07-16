Telangana government accepts applications for CMRF online

Hyderabad: The Telangana government started accepting applications for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) online on Monday.

As per the instructions given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government recently decided to receive CMRF applications online to ensure the funds are utilized transparently. As part of this initiative, the Centre for Good Governance has created an official website for the purpose.

From now onwards, CMRF applications should be uploaded on the official website. MLAs and MLCs should also upload their recommendation letters, enclosing the details of the CMRF applicants. The applicants should also mention their bank account details in the online application. The applicants will receive a code after uploading the application.

Based on the code, the applicants should submit the original medical bills to the Secretariat. The online application will also be sent to the respective hospitals for confirmation.

Cheques will be prepared only after the CMRF applications are approved, and the details are verified and found correct.

The bank account number of the applicants will be printed on the cheque. The new system will prevent the misuse of cheques.