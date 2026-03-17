Telangana government employee found dead in canal in Karimnagar

The deceased worked in the veterinary department in Ellanthakunta of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 4:02 pm IST
A person’s hands emerging from water in a canal, indicating a possible drowning incident.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old government employee’s dead body was found in a canal in Karimnagar on March 15.

The deceased was identified as Rachakonda Lachaiah, who worked in the veterinary department in Ellanthakunta of Rajanna-Sircilla district. The incident occurred when he went to the canal in Chintakunta village for a dip and was allegedly washed away.

After noticing Lachaiah’s clothes and bike on the banks of the canal, locals informed the police and an investigation was launched. His body was later found in the canal on the outskirts of the Chintakunta village.

Subhan Haleem
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Based on a complaint by Lachaiah’s wife, the police registered a case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 4:02 pm IST

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